the AFTERGLOW | 12/18/2016

It’s been a week already, eh? It always sneaks up on me, I’m not complaining but if you don’t slow down life can move so quickly around you. I want you to take some time to do something you find soothing today, don’t let life get you all caught up in your own head! Enough digression, I have some great picks for you this week!

Hour One:

Catching Files: Mt Wolf

Kan Waken: Molasses

Nymano: Solitude

Helvetia: Old, New Bycicle

Mick Jenkins: Drowning

Albert Hammond Jr: Spooky Couch

Froyo Ma: Berrymilk Sea

DJ Day: Sunday

Susie Suh, Robot Koch – Here with Me

Sam Wise – winters.cold

Aquilo – So Close To Magic

Arctic Vision – Neon Colors

Julian Calor – Rain

Phaeleh – Hypnos

What helps you relax? I personally like climbing buildings, drinking different teas, and bicycle repair.

Hour Two:

Clubroot – Faith in Her

ID3 – Somewhere within your soul

deadmau5 – Whelk Then

Emmit Fenn – Blinded

Oscar Peterson Trio – I Got It Bad and That Ain’t Good

Noble Oak – Dream Spark

S U R V I V E – cshck 01

King Arthur – Believe In The Kingdom

Matt Lange – With Every Intention Of

Massive Attack – Teardrop

I’m still trying to figure out what the deal with this world is. Maybe we can figure it out together? Either way, I’ll catch you on the flipside : )