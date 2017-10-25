Sun Seeker Interview @ The Magic Bag

If you haven’t heard of Sun Seeker until now, you’re probably not alone, but you’re definitely missing out. The Nashville-based psychedelic folk-rock group, consisting of Alex Benick (vocals/guitar), Asher Horton (bass guitar/vocals), Ben Parks (drums/vocals) — who’ve been playing together since high school — and their most recent addition Rodrigo Avendano (keyboards), took control of their town after releasing their first ever two singles — “Georgia Dust” and “No One Knows” — and signing to Jack White’s Third Man Records. The success of these singles propelled the group to release their first EP, Biddeford, which captured the attention of everyone outside of Nashville and catapulted them into the spotlight.

Impact 89FM’s Managing Editor Jonathan Shead sat down with them at The Magic Bag on Oct. 6, during one of the many stops on their first tour together, to talk with them about the recording process, what it’s like to work with Jack White and Third Man Records, the pros and cons of working with a record label as young artists, touring, and much more.

Check out our interview and get to know Nashville’s up-and-coming folk-rockers. We had a pleasure talking to them and watching them perform, and we know you will too.

