Sleeping With Sirens | Celeb Encounters

Getting out to live shows is one of my favorite things to do. There’s an energy that you can’t find anywhere else, and it brings masses of people together for a little while in a space where everyone is there for the same reason: to enjoy the music.

That being said, I’ve got a little bit of a reputation for going to live shows and meeting bands. Each Instagram photo I’ve posted with a different celebrity comes with a story behind it. Sometimes the story is funny, or surprising, but they’re always memorable. The award for my favorite story has to go to the time that I met Sleeping with Sirens.

The post-hardcore band was on tour with All Time Low. I flipped when they announced the Back to The Future Hearts tour. I remember sitting in my freshman year dorm room one night, scrolling through Instagram, and coming across a photo from Sleeping with Sirens announcing VIP upgrades. I was quick to pull up the website and secure my spot meeting the band. They’d been my favorite band for 4 years, and this was going to be my fifth time seeing them!

As the day of the concert rolled around, I had an insane amount of butterflies in my stomach. I was finally going to meet my favorite band! The show was at Eastern Michigan University’s Convocation Center, so my roommate and I hopped in the car after our morning classes. It wasn’t until we were pulling into the parking lot that I’d realized that I’d left my ticket in my dorm room. I think it’s also important to note that I’d seen Mayday Parade the weekend before and forgotten my tickets in my dorm for that as well.

I was a wreck. I had no clue how I was going to get into the venue. I ran to the front doors and told the security guards that I was there for the VIP meet and greet. I was asked to show them my tickets and I pulled out the confirmation email on my phone, hoping it would suffice. The guard looked at me with sympathy and said “I’m sorry, we only accept physical tickets.”

My heart dropped and in a final attempt I did something I never thought I’d need to do after finishing my high school theater courses. I brought out the tears. In that moment, I realized just how useful it was to be able to produce tears on demand. The security guards instantly escorted me inside, slapped a VIP wristband around my wrist and sent me off to the meet and greet.

I strolled up to the end of the line and waited my turn to meet the band. As I made my way up to the group I was greeted with bright smiles hugs from each member. I had the opportunity to speak with them and tell them about my passion for music and writing, and what started as a crazy adventure ended as a fantastic story.