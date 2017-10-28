S7E8: Scary Stories

This week on the Undercurrent, host Cole Tunningley brings you scary stories.

First, a piece of speculative fiction about Amazon descending upon a small town.

Then, a profile of 2017’s Haunted Aud, an event that turns MSU’s auditorium into a terrifying spectacle.

After that, reporter Max Johnston dives into the rumors surrounding 122 Division Street, a possibly-haunted home right here in East Lansing.

Finally, Alex Euliano details his ghost hunting experience with the MSU Paranormal Society.