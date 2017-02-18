Impact 89FM | WDBM
S5E6: Growing Up

By on Talk, The Undercurrent

This week on The Undercurrent, host Daniel Rayzel hears from people who are Growing Up and on the path toward leadership and self-discovery.

We first hear from a representative of By Any Means Necessary and his actions against Michigan State University, produced by reporter Cole Tunningley.

Reporter Naina Rao sits down with a man beginning to rediscover himself after digging into his adoptive history.

To wrap things up, Rayzel talks with a prospective mayor of Detroit: 22-year-old Myya Jones.

