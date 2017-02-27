Impact 89FM | WDBM
S5E40: The Oscars and More…

By on Podcasts, Sports, The Pact

Matt Mika and Zach Barnes decide to have some fun with the Oscars and have some lists they want to share with you, and if you differ on their opinions make sure to let them know! Also, the guys decide to have some fun with movie quotes and describing MSU’s basketball season. After the Oscars discussion, Zach was able to interview David Harns of isportsweb to talk about the ongoing investigation of former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

