The dynamic duo is back together as Matt joins Zach to discuss the which playoff Quarterback needs a Super Bowl ring more, why do sports fans hate great teams such as the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Yankees and find out who the guys think is the most hated franchise ever, then Zach talks about his beloved San Diego Chargers moving to LA, and we end the show talking NASCAR with Davey Segal.

0 0 0 0 0