Impact 89FM | WDBM
You are at:»»»S5E35: New Year, Same Pact

S5E35: New Year, Same Pact

0
By on Podcasts, The Pact

We are back! Zach Barnes hosts the first live version of The Pact for 2017. He begins the show with yet another disappointing playoff loss for the Detroit Lions, the ups and downs of Big Ten football, and the upcoming national championship game between Alabama and Clemson. Then, he discusses the roller coaster ride of Michigan State basketball with the help of Impact Sports Director Ryan Cole. Zach finishes off with the upcoming Baseball Hall of Fame vote, the steroid issue and broadcasting legend Chris Berman.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Share on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn0Share on Google+0Share on Reddit0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page

Related Posts

Leave A Reply