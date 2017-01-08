S5E35: New Year, Same Pact

We are back! Zach Barnes hosts the first live version of The Pact for 2017. He begins the show with yet another disappointing playoff loss for the Detroit Lions, the ups and downs of Big Ten football, and the upcoming national championship game between Alabama and Clemson. Then, he discusses the roller coaster ride of Michigan State basketball with the help of Impact Sports Director Ryan Cole. Zach finishes off with the upcoming Baseball Hall of Fame vote, the steroid issue and broadcasting legend Chris Berman.

0 0 0 0 0