S5E3: Organize

This week on The Undercurrent, we build on last week’s episode with people who Organize.

To start things off, reporter Cole Tunningley shares an audio postcard of the Women’s March in Lansing.

Host Daniel Rayzel sits down with Lorenzo Santavicca, the president of the Associated Students of Michigan State University, to talk about upcoming initiatives and engaging students.

Then, reporter Alex Euliano speaks with MSU students running the Climate Reality Project.

To wrap things up, reporter Naina Rao shares the second part of her series on the Women’s Resource Center and the people who worked there.