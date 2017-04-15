S4E21: There’s a new coach in town

Danton Cole is the new coach of Spartan hockey, and a new era dawns in East Lansing.

In the final podcast of the season, Jason, Jacob, and Andrew give their thoughts on the hire and what Cole brings to the table. In addition, the guys break down Cole’s recent press conference and look at how Cole will achieve the four points of his plan to resurrect Spartan hockey.

We also give our outlook for next season with Cole behind the bench.

All that and more on Behind the Mask!