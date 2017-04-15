Impact 89FM | WDBM
You are at:»»»»S4E21: There’s a new coach in town

S4E21: There’s a new coach in town

0
By on Behind the Mask, Hockey, MSU Sports, Podcasts

Danton Cole is the new coach of Spartan hockey, and a new era dawns in East Lansing.

In the final podcast of the season, Jason, Jacob, and Andrew give their thoughts on the hire and what Cole brings to the table. In addition, the guys break down Cole’s recent press conference and look at how Cole will achieve the four points of his plan to resurrect Spartan hockey.

We also give our outlook for next season with Cole behind the bench.

All that and more on Behind the Mask!

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Share on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn0Share on Google+0Share on Reddit0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page

Related Posts

Leave A Reply