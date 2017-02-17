S4E16: We’re Kind of a Big Deal

The Hockey team may not have any hardware anymore, but Behind the Mask sure does! The number one college radio talk show, as voted by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters, is back to give you the rundown of all things Michigan State hockey!

The Spartans, fresh off their weekend with Michigan, host the Ohio State Buckeyes in a critical conference matchup. What is there to look forward to to this weekend? Jason, Jacob and Andrew break down this weekend’s games.

And don’t miss our debate, with eight games left in the regular season, will the Spartans make it to 10 wins? More importantly, the guys discuss whether or not it would make a difference to MSU AD Mark Hollis.

All that and more on Behind the Mask!