S4E16: The Best of Season Four

This week on The Undercurrent, host Daniel Rayzel bids farewell to 2016 as we wrap up with The Best of Season Four.

Our first story comes from S4E15: Speak Up, when host Rayzel sat down with a station DJ undergoing testosterone injections.

After that, reporter Max Johnston with “Parent Potheads,” a story from S4E11 on parents using recreational drugs.

Also, a local music supergroup puts together an album promoting positive energy during Christmas. Reporter Cole Tunningley has the scoop from S4E14: Figures.

Closing things off, reporter Naina Rao gets a little spooked in a feature from our Halloween special.

The Undercurrent will return with its fifth season on January 14.