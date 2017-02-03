S4E15: There’s a Badger on the Rise

The Wisconsin Badgers have started to rise as of late, taking the Big Ten by storm. Michigan State is coming out of a bye week with confidence after their series against Michigan and look to stop Buckey in his tracks this weekend at Munn.

Jason and Andrew discuss recruiting, seniors who need to step up, stats that don’t lie and what to do with college hockey’s overtime. Jason takes us around the boards to check in on the Big Ten Standings, and of course Know They Enemy has you covered with a preview of this weekend’s opponent.

All that and more on Behind The Mask!