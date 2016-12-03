S4E14: Figures

This week on The Undercurrent, host Daniel Rayzel shares the stories of Figures and the people and ideas they represent.

Reporter Cole Tunningley talks The Radish Friends, a local supergroup putting together an album promoting “positive Christmas energy.”

We also hear from Caitlyn Perry Dial, the interim executive director for the Michigan Women’s Historical Center and Hall of Fame. She speaks with reporter Naina Rao about the center’s purpose and the atmosphere following the election of Donald J. Trump.