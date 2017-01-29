S4E14: Bye Week

After a thrilling weekend against Michigan, the Spartans have a bye week before embarking on the final stretch of the regular season. Jason Ruff, Andrew Birkle and Jacob Herbert breakdown last weekend’s rivalry series. Is this the start of something for MSU or just a flash in the pan?

We have some recruiting news to share, as well as the results of our weekly Twitter poll.

Andrew tells us why the Stats Don’t Lie and Jason takes you around the boards with the latest in the Big Ten conference.

All of that and more on Behind the Mask!