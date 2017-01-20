Impact 89FM | WDBM
You are at:»»»»S4E13: Streaks Will End

S4E13: Streaks Will End

0
By on Behind the Mask, Hockey, MSU Sports, Podcasts, Sports

Both Michigan State and Michigan ride multi-game losing streaks heading into their rivalry matchup this weekend. Someone’s streak will end as the most-played rivalry in college hockey resumes for the 311th and 312th edition.

We reveal the result of our weekly twitter question on how many Big Ten teams will make the NCAA tournament this March as well as reveal next week’s twitter question.

Andrew Birkle sheds light on some surprising statistics about the Spartans this season in “Stats Don’t Lie,” Jason Ruff breaks down the Big Ten race in “Around the Boards,” and Jacob previews this the Spartans-Wolverines matchup this weekend.

All that and more on Behind the Mask!

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Share on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn0Share on Google+0Share on Reddit0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page

Related Posts

Leave A Reply