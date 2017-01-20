S4E13: Streaks Will End

Both Michigan State and Michigan ride multi-game losing streaks heading into their rivalry matchup this weekend. Someone’s streak will end as the most-played rivalry in college hockey resumes for the 311th and 312th edition.

We reveal the result of our weekly twitter question on how many Big Ten teams will make the NCAA tournament this March as well as reveal next week’s twitter question.

Andrew Birkle sheds light on some surprising statistics about the Spartans this season in “Stats Don’t Lie,” Jason Ruff breaks down the Big Ten race in “Around the Boards,” and Jacob previews this the Spartans-Wolverines matchup this weekend.

All that and more on Behind the Mask!