All of a sudden, Michigan State basketball has lost three straight, and the Spartan fan base is in a tailspin. But fear not, for Ryan Cole and Davey Segal are here to give you all the best analysis of the bubble-riding Spartans. They bring you their big takeaways from the losses to Indiana and Purdue, spit some stellar stats, and preview Sunday’s rivalry game against Michigan.

