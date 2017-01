After some technical difficulties, Ryan Cole and Davey Segal eagerly bring you the latest episode of Impact Izzone. They break down yet another roller coaster loss for Michigan State basketball, bring you some recruiting updates and predict Saturday’s showdown at Indiana.

NOTE: We apologize for the crackling throughout the episode. We are aware of this problem and are working on fixing it ASAP. We’re just annoyed as you are, and we’re sorry for that.