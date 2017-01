A new era has begun with the Impact Izzone podcast, as Ryan Cole and Davey Segal move forward following the graduation of Blake Froling. They have plenty of MSU basketball to talk about in the first episode of the new year, including a dominant 65-47 victory over Minnesota at the Breslin Center. The guys assess the Spartans’ play over winter break and the roller coaster ride unfolding with the young squad.

