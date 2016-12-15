S4E11: Holiday Hockey

With finals week in full swing and the holidays right around the corner, Michigan State will prepare for their final games of 2016. Jason Ruff and Andrew Birkle break down the Spartans’ Big Ten opener against No. 11 Minnesota and give you all of the latest from Tom Anastos’ weekly press conference.

Did MSU’s exhibition game disadvantage them ahead of Minnesota? How important is this Northeastern game to the Spartans? Your hosts debate and discuss.

Jason recaps the Big Ten standings as 2016 draws to a close and Jacob previews MSU’s matchup with the Huskies this Sunday.

As an added bonus, we preview this year’s Great Lakes Invitational Tournament.

Who is the favorite? Who could make an unexpected run? We break down every single team on Behind the Mask!