S3E4: Ken Friend Joins the Show

Davey Segal is joined by former PA announcer at Michigan International Speedway and NASCAR expert/fan Ken Friend. The two talk offseason stories, including competition enhancements, Carl Edwards stepping away, the young guns coming through the ranks, Jimmie Johnson being the best ever, and more. They also preview this weekend’s preseason race, “The Clash” at Daytona and give their predictions. Plus, they talk about what the state of NASCAR looks like, what could possibly be changed and hit on the Lug Nuts of the show.

0 0 0 0 0