S3E31: Kyle Busch (X3)

Davey Segal wraps up his summer of podcasting by analyzing Kyle Busch’s weekend tripleheader sweep from Bristol Motor Speedway. He talks about why Rowdy embracing the villain persona is good for the sport, will possibly gain him more fans as well as some other storylines that emerged from the 500-lap affair on Saturday night. He also previews the XFINITY action from Road America this weekend, gives an outlook on the current Cup playoff picture, hits on “Lug Nuts of the Week” and answers a couple Twitter questions.

0 0 0 0 0