Davey Segal recaps the Pure Michigan 400, including Kyle Larson’s incredible final restart in overtime and how it went down. He analyzes Chip Ganassi’s apparent MMA skills, Furniture Row Racing’s solid run, Chase Elliott not winning yet and more. He also touches on Sam Hornish Jr. and Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr.’s victories at Mid-Ohio and Michigan this past weekend, previews the action at Bristol Motor Speedway and hits on “Lug Nuts” of the Week.

0 0 0 0 0