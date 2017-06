Davey Segal recaps the Axalta Presents the Pocono 400 from Pocono Raceway won by Ryan Blaney for his first career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victory. He talks about how Blaney can be one of the next big faces for the sport and how passing and holding off two champions made him for real. He also previews the upcoming race weekend from Michigan International Speedway and hits on “Lug Nuts” of the week.

