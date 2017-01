Davey Segal is back to get you up to speed on the monumental format changes made by NASCAR this week for 2017 and beyond. You’ll hear from Executive VP Steve O’Donnell, drivers Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Jeff Gordon, and more. Plus, he gives his opinion on the new change to the sport, hits the “Lug Nuts” of the show and gives some shoutouts.

