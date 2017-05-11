S3E16: First-Time Winner at ‘Dega

Impact 89FM | WDBM
Davey Segal, from rainy Maryland, updates you on all the NASCAR happenings in the world from this week. A Jr. won at Talladega! No … not that Jr. He dissects Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s victory, what it means for Roush Fenway Racing moving forward after snapping a long winless streak and talks about what sparked “The Big One” at Talladega. He also previews the weekend festivities from Kansas Speedway and hits on the “Lug Nuts” of the week.

