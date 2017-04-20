S3E13: Driver’s Ed (Part One)

Since there’s no race to recap after the off-weekend, Davey Segal welcomes on Impact 89FM Sports Director Ryan Cole and Green & White Report host Zach Barnes to answer all their questions surrounding the sport of NASCAR. The first part of the two-part “Driver’s Ed” and/or “NASCAR For Dummies” segment includes everything from what fans pay attention to when nothing is happening during a race to how different lanes produce good racing. Plus, the age-old question of how and why NASCAR is a sport comes up—and is answered emphatically.

