S3E1: New Year, Same Lonely Host

It’s a new year, but the same old Victory Lane. Your host, Davey Segal, is back and better than ever to discuss all things NASCAR. He talks about Carl Edwards’ bombshell announcement that he is stepping away from the sport, effective immediately, and Daniel Suarez stepping in for him in the No. 19 car. He also puts the “Lug Nuts” on the show, A.K.A. News and Notes of the Week, gives some shoutouts, recaps his vacation and answers a Twitter question.

NOTE: Yes, we know. The dreaded crackling is back. We are looking into the issue *again* and it should be fixed ASAP. Trust us: we are as annoyed with this as you are. We appreciate your patience and understanding in this matter.