Davey Segal (from East Lansing and Miami) brings you the final episode of Victory Lane for 2016. Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been officially cleared to return to race, and talked a lot about it. You’ll hear from him and Rick Hendrick, as Davey gives you his analysis. He also hits on news and notes of the week and gives some shoutouts before departing for the Caribbean.

