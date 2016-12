Davey Segal is done with exams and back to bring you another episode of “Victory Lane” before the semester officially comes to a close. He breaks down everything you need to know from the Monster Energy announcement, as they will become the new entitlement sponsor of NASCAR’s top series beginning in 2017. He also hits on news and notes of the week, gives some shoutouts and answers a Twitter question all the way from England.

