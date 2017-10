Impact 89FM’s Sam Blatchford sat down with Jordan Hudkins, lead singer and guitarist for West Virginia-based band Rozwell Kid, on Oct. 12 at Mac’s Bar to discuss their latest album, and first with SideOneDummy, Precious Art, as well as how the band formed, some of Hudkins biggest influences, what it was like for Hudkins to sleep on his record label’s couch for a while, and the bands close resemblance to Weezer.

