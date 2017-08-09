Impact 89FM | WDBM
Pity Party | 8.9.17

By on Pity Party, Shows

Many good tunes, many good bands with sport related titles in tonight’s playlist: Sports, Little American Champ, Football, etc. (Honorable mention to Charly Bliss’ “Gatorade”). Tune in next week for giveaways, quirky banter from your lovely hosts, and more emo/punk/DIY tracks!

Click for playlist: 8 p.m - 9 p.m
Click for playlist: 9 p.m - 10 p.m
