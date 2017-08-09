Pity Party | 8.9.17

Worse Days – Little American Champ
Creature – It Looks Sad.
Close That Door – Mansions
Over My Shoulder – Pinegrove
August 2015 – Quinn Cicala
Stormville – Active Bird Community
Low – Mover Shaker
Kicker – Alex G
Pulp – Hidden Hospitals
What Might Soothe You? – Pity Sex
Maid of the Mist – Diet Cig
Fortunate Friends – Into It. Over It.
Timberwolves at New Jersey – Taking Back Sunday
The Most Dangerous Commercials – Circa Survive
Be Your Own 3am – Adult Mom
Nutmeg – Football, Etc.
A Different Kind of Kindling – You Blew It!