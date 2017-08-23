Pity Party | 8.23.17

Vindicated – Dashboard Confessional
Holiday – The Get Up Kids
Laugh Till I Cry – The Front Bottoms
Thrash Unreal – Against Me!
The Hives- Introduce the Metric System in Time- The Hives
Prehistoric – Now, Now
Ice Cream and Sunscreen – Martha
Rites of Investiture – Circa Survive
Passerine – Jodi
Circuit – Emily Yacina
Folk Song for Jazz – Ratboys
Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter – Bellows
I Broke Up in Amarente – Lost Campesinos!
Raining – The Front Bottoms
Either Way – Sorority Noise
You Got Cool – Mansions
Disarray – Hundredth
After the Party – The Menzingers
The Summer Ends – American Football