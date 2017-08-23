Pity Party | 8.23.17

To quote Billie Joe Armstrong, “summer has come and passed”. To close out the summer, we spun new music from Julien Baker, Brand New, and Slaughter Beach, Dog- just to name a few. Tune in next Wednesday for more from the emo/punk/DIY universe!

Click for playlist: 8 p.m - 9 p.m Roaches – Microwave Juicy J – No Thank You Of All the Gin Joints In All the World – Fall Out Boy Ducks Fly Together – The Smith Street Band Friendly Advice – Bad Books Parks and Altars – Mallcops Brain – Bandit Spacecrafts – Have Mercy The Thunderbird Inn – Aaron West & the Roaring Twenties Cosmopolitan Blood Loss – Glass Jaw Appointments – Julien Baker Gold and Green – Slaughter Beach, Dog Can’t Get It Out – Brand New Painfully – Fog Lake Tropical Jinx – Little Big League We Were in Love Once – Overwatcher Hallway Eyes – Alex Napping

Click for playlist: 9 p.m - 10 p.m Vindicated – Dashboard Confessional Holiday – The Get Up Kids Laugh Till I Cry – The Front Bottoms Thrash Unreal – Against Me! The Hives- Introduce the Metric System in Time- The Hives Prehistoric – Now, Now Ice Cream and Sunscreen – Martha Rites of Investiture – Circa Survive Passerine – Jodi Circuit – Emily Yacina Folk Song for Jazz – Ratboys Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter – Bellows I Broke Up in Amarente – Lost Campesinos! Raining – The Front Bottoms Either Way – Sorority Noise You Got Cool – Mansions Disarray – Hundredth After the Party – The Menzingers The Summer Ends – American Football