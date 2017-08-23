Impact 89FM | WDBM
Pity Party | 8.23.17

By on Pity Party, Shows

To quote Billie Joe Armstrong, “summer has come and passed”. To close out the summer, we spun new music from Julien Baker, Brand New, and Slaughter Beach, Dog- just to name a few. Tune in next Wednesday for more from the emo/punk/DIY universe!

Click for playlist: 8 p.m - 9 p.m
Click for playlist: 9 p.m - 10 p.m
