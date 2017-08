Along with two hours of your favorite emo/punk tunes, tonight we also gave away a pair of tickets to see Jay Som, Soccer Mommy, and Stef Chura at the Pyramid Scheme in Grand Rapids on 9/15. More information + tickets for that show can be found over at www.fusionshows.com !

Click for playlist: 8 p.m - 9 p.m Sweet Talk – Dear and the Headlights Room of Talk – All Get Out We are People Here. We are Not Numbers. – empire! empire! (i was a lonely estate) I Feel So Sure – Adventures Suggestion – Fugazi I Know You – Faye Webster Lose It – SWMRS Alabama – Paper Rival Death by Chocolate – Soccer Mommy The Manson Family – Heart Attack Man Lead, SD – Manchester Orchestra Hum – Tigers Jaw North Lynx – Prawn History Reshits Itself – Touché Amoré Spaceman – Horse Jumper of Love Ohio Snow Falls – Told Slant

Click for playlist: 9 p.m - 10 p.m Everybody Works – Jay Som Length Away – Lemuria Under the Table – Smidley How to Tell Her – joyride! Re-Done – Modern Baseball Chandelier Thief – Petal Eighteen – Joyce Manor Failure by Design – Brand New Dreams Tonite – Alvvays Cork of Worry – Sinai Vessel Gloria – Mineral 47 – Sunny Day Real Estate Burn it Down – Daughter A Word of Welcome and Warning – La Dispute Swimming – Tancred Bedroom Wall – Yowler Hundreds and Thousands – Swearin’