Pity Party | 6.21.17

Along with two great hours of all things emo/punk/DIY, we also had the chance to send one lucky listener to see Ratboys, the Fever Haze, Swordfish, and Daisys at The Pike Room on July 5th courtesy of Fusion Shows. If you’re looking for more information you can find that at www.fusionshows.com!

ALSO, if you’re in a band or know someone who’s in a band that would fit with the theme of our show, we’d love to hear from you! Whether it’s doing an on-air interview or performance or even just sending us music, don’t be afraid to reach out! If you have any questions you can email us at promotions@impact89fm.org and if you’d like to send us your physical music you can send that to our station address. Be sure to tune in next week for a ~special guest~ and hopefully new music from local acts!

Click for playlist: 8 p.m - 9 p.m Bloomfield – Super Whatevr Lindsey – Little Big League Politics of Grooming – Slaughter Beach, Dog Wash – Swordfish I’m All Right – Radiator Hospital Nightlights l – Nana Grizol Your Sweetness – Adventures Curbside – I’m Glad It’s You Sedated – Pity Sex The Coast – PUP Zoey – Safe to Say Before You Merge – Somos Jesus Christ – Brand New The Only DJ (Making Me Fall in Love) – The Fever Haze Cardboard – Diet Cig Garden – Spook Houses Night Channels – Foxing

Click for playlist: 9 p.m - 10 p.m Our Mortician’s Daughter – Ratboys Go Outside (Stare at the Sun) – Pet Symmetry I Feel So Small – Boosegumps Ticker Tape – Laura Stevenson Aside – The Weakerthans Rush – Nai Harvest Plays One on TV – Castevet Guts Grown Up – Blowout Sunsetting – Pianos Become the Teeth You Bring Something… No – Snowing I Constantly Thank God for Esteban – Panic! at the Disco Jim Bogart – The Front Bottoms Mrahc – Title Fight Fireman – Jawbreaker Artificial Light – Rainer Maria Johnny on the Spot – Texas is the Reason Holiday – The Get Up Kids Radical – It Looks Sad.