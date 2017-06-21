Pity Party | 6.21.17

Along with two great hours of all things emo/punk/DIY, we also had the chance to send one lucky listener to see Ratboys, the Fever Haze, Swordfish, and Daisys at The Pike Room on July 5th courtesy of Fusion Shows. If you’re looking for more information you can find that at www.fusionshows.com!
ALSO, if you’re in a band or know someone who’s in a band that would fit with the theme of our show, we’d love to hear from you! Whether it’s doing an on-air interview or performance or even just sending us music, don’t be afraid to reach out! If you have any questions you can email us at promotions@impact89fm.org and if you’d like to send us your physical music you can send that to our station address. Be sure to tune in next week for a ~special guest~ and hopefully new music from local acts!