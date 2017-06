4 long-winded drops, 3 songs with an ellipses in the title, 2 artist names featuring the word “dog”, 1 place to hear all the best emo/punk/DIY tracks that you know + love. Hopefully you tuned in to tonight’s show, but if not we will be back next week!

Click for playlist: 8 p.m - 9 p.m Pleaser – Lemuria Andy And I, Uh… – Free Throw The Gold – Manchester Orchestra Keep Growing – Camp Cope Expert Eraser – Great Grandpa Water – Captain We’re Sinking Everyone is My Friend – Owls Fake Happy – Paramore Waiting – City and Colour Bathtub – Prince Daddy & the Hyena Dialect Of… – Prawn Seasonal Abjective Disorder – Kittyhawk Dark Come Soon – Tegan and Sara Bobby – Alex G

Click for playlist: 9 p.m - 10 p.m Wendy Clear – blink-182 Schley – Joyce Manor True Believers – The Bouncing Souls Smear Me – Rozwell Kid Nothing Weird – Thin Lips E. Coli – Dad Punchers Ugly Brunette – Horse Jumper of Love Diamond Mine – Hop Along Not the Sun – Brand New Abe LinkedIn – Dryjacket Orchestra – All Get Out Westside – Ratboys I Don’t – Told Slant Landfill – Daughter Minorwye – You Blew It! Ophelia – All Dogs Eating Lemons – Koji Earth Around Me – Dikembe