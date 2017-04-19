Pity Party | 4.19.17

Tonight we were lucky enough to interview the lovely Dom Korzecke, one of the organizers of Lansing’s very own, StoopFest! We played tracks from some of his most anticipated sets and he gave us some insight on the happenings of this year’s fest. StoopFest will be taking place on Saturday, April 22nd in Lansing’s east side and more information, such as set times and a complete lineup, can be found online at www.stoopfest.com ! We also spun new songs from Girlpool, Football, etc., Ratboys, and Waxahatchee!

Click for playlist: 8 p.m - 9 p.m Homesick at Space Camp – Fall Out Boy June – Tigers Jaw Things We Never Say – Bad Bad Hats it gets more blue – Girlpool Nightlights I – Nana Grizol A Lack of Color – Death Cab for Cutie A Boy Brushed Red Living in Black and White – Underoath To a Friend – Alexisonfire Decoration – The Early November Lipstick – Lemuria Save – Football, etc. Control – Ratboys Mire – Broken Beak A Mile High – Souvenirs Perfect Lines – The Promise Ring Bedtime Story – Radiator Hospital Never Coming Home (Song for the Guilty) – Ramshackle Glory

Click for playlist: 9 p.m - 10 p.m Master of Art – Laura Stevenson Positive Stress – Math the Band the Band Matthew – Shortly Accountability – Grey Matter Gates of the Bullpen – Jason Alarm Silver – Waxahatchee Susie (Now Im Cryin) – Free Cake for Every Creature Headache – Tiny Moving Parts Old Souls – Prawn The Best Happiness Money Can Buy – I Can Make a Mess Black Hole – Charly Bliss Silver Bullet – SWMRS Anaconda Sniper – Title Fight Home Away from Here – Touché Amoré Dary – Hot Mulligan