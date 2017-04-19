Pity Party | 4.19.17

Tonight we were lucky enough to interview the lovely Dom Korzecke, one of the organizers of Lansing’s very own, StoopFest! We played tracks from some of his most anticipated sets and he gave us some insight on the happenings of this year’s fest. StoopFest will be taking place on Saturday, April 22nd in Lansing’s east side and more information, such as set times and a complete lineup, can be found online at www.stoopfest.com ! We also spun new songs from Girlpool, Football, etc., Ratboys, and Waxahatchee!