Pity Party | 2.8.17

Click for playlist: 8 p.m - 9 p.m

House On Fire – The Menzingers

I Don’t Ever Wanna Leave California – Allison Crutchfield

Seasonal Affective – Everyone Leaves

Long Lost Friends – Transit

Old Capitals – My Heart To Joy

Scienceless – Lemuria

Going to a Going Away Party – Joie De Vivre

Buona Pizza – Tigers Jaw

Lost Your Name – Balance and Composure

Algae Bloom – Told Slant

Everything Is In Your Hands – Old Gray

Circadian Diety – Narco Debut

Quiet Room – Mover Shaker

Your Hair – Nice Try

Venus Of The Avenue – Radiator Hospital

Susie (Now I’m Cryin’) – Free Cake For Every Creature

The Closing Door – LVL UP

Like Knives – City and Colour