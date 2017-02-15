Pity Party | 2.15.17

Tonight, two lucky listeners walked away with tickets to see You Blew It! and The Menzingers! Want your chance at a pair? We’ll be back with more giveaways and all the tunes to fit your emo and punk needs next Wednesday!

Click for playlist: 8 p.m - 9 p.m Coding These to Lukens – Modern Baseball Man and Wife, The Latter (Damaged Goods) – Desaparecidos Jim Bogart – The Front Bottoms Ocean of Madness – Nai Harvest Said the King to the River – La Dispute If It’s Bad News, It Can Wait – empire! empire! (i was a lonely estate) Face Ghost – Touche Amore For You The Moon – Basement Pushing – Bandit Orchestra – All Get Out Lefty – Title Fight Dogs – Sinai Vessel Should Have Known Better – Sufjan Stevens Troubled Medium – P.s. Eliot Syracuse – Pinback Heaven – Petal

Click for playlist: 9 p.m - 10 p.m Night Channels – Foxing Thorn In the Side – Somos September – Pity Sex The Price Is Never Right – Better Off Hum – Tigers Jaw Bleed American – Jimmy Eat World 7:30 Am – Slothrust Buddy – All Dogs After The Party – The Menzingers Archers – Brand New Shot In the Dark – joyride! Drag Scene – See Through Dresses Fever Queen – Nothing The Most Dangerous Commercials – Circa Survive Roommates – Now, Now Projection – PWR BTTM