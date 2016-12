There aren’t many things more satisfying than wrapping up a stressful finals week with a playlist full of emotionally charged tunes. Just sit back, let it out, and know that it’ll all be over soon.

Make sure to tune in next week for a special holiday themed playlist!

Click for playlist: 8:00 p.m - 9:00 p.m First Day Of My Life – Bright Eyes I’ve Got Friends – Manchester Orchestra Everything Is in Your Hands – Old Gray Empty Glass – Defeater Indigo – Kississippi Spirit Was – LVL Up Breathless – Diet Cig I Feel So Small – Boosegumps Dizzy – Title Fight Stab My Back – The All-American Rejects Thank You, Noah Lowry – Tigers Jaw Pin A Star – Pity Sex Living Together – Circa Survive Lawless, Proud. – Narco Debut Late Lives – Pianos Become The Teeth Oversized – Basement

Click for playlist: 9:00 p.m - 10:00 p.m Drive – Incubus Incubus Tattoo – Museum Mouth Pulp – Hidden Hospitals Stay Happy There – La Dispute Keep Growing – Camp Cope Mass – Modern Baseball The Boy Who Blocked His Own Shot – Brand New Parachutes – Balance and Composure This Photograph Is Proof (I Know You Know) – Taking Back Sunday Another Day – Such Gold Costa Rica – Prawn Canary – You Blew It! Here – Deer Leap Lifeline – Somos Party Trap – Tacocat Hop A Plane – Tegan and Sara Where Your Heartache Exists – The Menzingers Hopeless Romantic – The Bouncing Souls I Think I Love You – Waxahatchee