Pity Party | 1.25.17

Click for playlist: 8 p.m - 9 p.m

Accessory – Field Mouse

Glow – Nice Try

It’s A Plague, and You’re Invited – empire! empire! (i was a lonely estate)

Sweater – Told Slant

The Fire – Petal

We Are Nowhere and It’s Now – Bright Eyes

Sweet Marie – The Anniversary

Embracing Facts – Into It. Over It.

Tummy Ache – Diet Cig

This Song Is Gonna Buy Brendan Lukens A New Pair Of Socks – Modern Baseball

No Halo – Sorority Noise

Trails – Cayetana

After the Party – The Menzingers

Frayed In Doubt (Fifteen Years Version) – The Early November

Looseleaf – Sinai Vessel

Blur – LVL Up

Festival Song – Jeff Rosenstock

Funny You Should Ask – The Front Bottoms

Hey, Steven – Mannequin Pussy