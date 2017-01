Tonight’s show featured new tunes from Julien Baker as well as TWO giveaways to see comedian Jamie Loftus at Mac’s Bar this Sunday. Make sure to tune in next week for a special emo & punk throwback playlist!

Click for playlist: 8 p.m - 9 p.m Hyperthymesia – Adjy Fade – Balance and Composure Still – Daughter Survival of the Fittest / It’s A Jungle Out There – Desaparecidos Funeral Pyre – Julien Baker Millstone – Brand New Copper Mines – Mothers Dream State… – Lucy Dacus Whole – Basement Loud and Clear – Title Fight Denial – Mannequin Pussy Leather Jacket – Joyce Manor Our Song – Radiator Hospital Vacation Bible School – Tiny Moving Parts Three Day Weekend – Grown Ups Hands Down – Dashboard Confessional Room To Talk – All Get Out

Click for playlist: 9 p.m - 10 p.m Head For The Hills – Saves The Day One More Day – Lydia When You Are Happy – Adult Mom Snack Attack – A Great Big Pile of Leaves For Mayor in Splitsville – La Dispute I Miss You – blink-182 Awful Machine – Dikembe The End. – My Chemical Romance Swimming – Tancred Citizen – Ceremony Turn It Off – Culture Abuse Critical Hit – Ghost Mice Swimming With Sharks – Touche Amore Pure – Adventures Jim Bogart – The Front Bottoms The Sun – Tigers Jaw The Thrash Particle – Modern Baseball It’s Over – Seahaven