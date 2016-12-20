NASCAR Reveals New Premier Series Logo and Name

On Monday afternoon, NASCAR revealed their new brand identity through various social media platforms. The new logo for the premier series, sponsored by Monster Energy as announced Dec. 1, was revealed, as well as the name: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The name will take effect on Jan. 1, 2017.

There were rumors of the series name changing, and the word “Cup” dropping out of the title. “Cup” has been in the sport since its inception in the late 1940s, and most fans are happy to see it stay where it belongs in the premier series entitlement sponsor’s name.

Along with the logo for the top series, they unveiled a new logo overall, replacing the one that stood the test of time over four decades.

Our roots deepen. Our ride continues. pic.twitter.com/i8pxfqUJJU — NASCAR (@NASCAR) December 19, 2016

“Our new NASCAR mark is modern, timeless and embraces the heritage of our sport,” said Jill Gregory, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of NASCAR in a press release. “It was important for us to recognize our history and implement a piece of each previous mark in the new design. Our goal was to evolve the sport’s visual identity to make it concise, relevant and functional, while respecting and maintaining the unique qualities of the original mark.”

Per the press release, the new logo “incorporates pieces of each of NASCAR’s previous marks, including the red, yellow and blue coloring from the first three marks, respectively, and the ‘racing bars’ that accompany the acronym ‘NASCAR’ from the prior iteration.”

The first time the new logos hit the track will be at Daytona International Speedway in February for “The Clash” on Feb. 18 and the 60th running of the Daytona 500 on Feb. 26.