Music Almanac: MLK Day

History and song have always been deeply intertwined. It’s easy to gauge the significance of a person or event by the music that follows, and today is a perfect example of how songwriters help immortalize.

Today, we celebrate the life of a man named Martin Luther King, Jr., someone who struggled his entire life on behalf of others. In his pursuit to secure civil rights for all people, he fought a system of oppression and violence. MLK’s birthday is a reminder of his victories and sacrifices and the legacies they left us.

In the years since his assassination, countless artists have paid tribute in song, using their diverse talents to help chisel his story into history. We’ve compiled some of our favorites into a playlist, and we hope you enjoy this holiday in respect and remembrance.