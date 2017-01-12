Loner | Kali Uchis

With a voice like no other, the soulful Kali Uchis brings us the soft, but stern single, “Loner.”

What makes Uchis unique is the way she sings. Not many artists today scatt on their records, and if they do, they don’t come close to the talents of Ms. Uchis. This song in particular showcases her vocal ability in a light that she can bring an older type of music genre to the mainstream and make it sound good.

Loner is a self-empowerment ballad, as well. She sings about knowing her worth, who she was before she met her lover, and how she will be just fine without him.

Uchis is definitely an artist to watch. She will blow up fast. She’s Already featured on big artists records, such as Tyler the Creator and Gorilla.