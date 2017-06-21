Little of Your Love | HAIM

Your three favorite sisters are back with their third single off of their upcoming sophomore album, Something To Tell You. Piercingly sassy with serious-business attitude, “Little of Your Love” grooves and bops like any typical HAIM song, with a subtle doo-wop melody added in that differentiates it from the others.

Like a vague vision of the past, this song has a 50s feel with a modern twist. In usual HAIM fashion, they sing about wanting what they deserve- in this case, a better love. This doesn’t give them a soft heart, though, because they croon in warning “Stop running your mouth like that / ‘Cause you know I’m gonna give it right back.” Dizzying synths, bouncing guitar chords, and a faint choir in the background add up to a track that feed the dreamy summer spirit, and time-sensitive heart.

Feeding into the vibe of being strong, effortlessly cool women is the only style that all Danielle, Alana, and Este seem to know, and so far, it’s shining strong on their upcoming album. Something To Tell You comes out in full July 7th on Polydor Records.