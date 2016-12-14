Jonathon McDaniel | Celeb Encounters

I met Jonathan McDaniel — best known for his role as Devon Carter (Raven’s boyfriend) on That’s so Raven — inside of a Los Angeles McDonald’s. He introduced himself as “Raven’s boyfriend” and offered to sell me comedy DVD that he and some colleagues were on.

I declined the offer.

I did ask if there was anything that he was working on. He said that he was playing it by ear — a.k.a. not working on anything.

This experience opened my eyes to what celebrities do after they’re no longer relevant — some try, some fail.

I wish I had purchased the DVD just to see if he was any good, but I guess I’ll never know.