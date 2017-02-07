Jankoska added to 2016-17 Wade Watch List

As a result of her terrific 2016-2017 campaign, senior guard Tori Jankoska has been added to the Wade Watch List by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA). According to a press release, Jankoska is one of 10 total players and one of seven Big Ten players added to the list.

In its 40th year, the Wade Trophy is the most prestigious player of the year award in women’s college basketball. Past winners of the award have been, Breanna Stewart, who won it twice, Brittney Griner, who also won it twice and Maya Moore, who won it three times.

This season, Jankoska is averaging 21.8 points, a mark that puts her at No. 2 in the Big Ten in scoring behind Ohio State’s Kelsey Mitchell, who also made the list. She is also averaging 5.2 assists and 3.4 three pointers made per game. These marks rank in the top 10 in the Big Ten.

In her senior season, the guard passed Aerial Powers and became MSU’s all time leading scorer with 1,962 points. With six regular season games left, Jankoska needs only 38 more points to become the first Spartan to reach 2,000 points.

In March, the watch list will be trimmed to four finalists. The WBCA will announce the winner of the award at the 2017 WBCA convention, held in conjunction with the NCAA Women’s Final Four in Dallas.

Jankoska will look to add to her resume as she and the Spartans return to action following a week off on Thursday, Feb. 9 at Iowa. Tip is set for 7:00 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.