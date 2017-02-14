Impacter’s Choice | “Valentine’s” Day

Written by Autumn Miller:

February 14th is probably the most paradoxical day out of the 365 that we have. Being that it’s Valentine’s Day, it usually holds two types of people—lovers who revel in their happiness and the endless amount of flowers that surround them, and single cynics who wear all black as an act of defiance. In actuality, most probably fall somewhere in the middle of the spectrum. But, no matter the person you identify as, it’s an inarguable fact that love—or lack thereof—is fully amplified and brighter with music.

Regardless of your taken status or “we’re a thing, but you know, not an official one” relationship, we here at Impact understand what it’s like to be a college student living in a day and age where romance often takes a turn for the almighty wonderful and confusing all at once. Because of this, we’ve crafted a playlist featuring songs that carry resonance to the hopeless romantic’s favorite holiday, and the singleton’s dreaded day.

Writer’s note: for best results, I suggest eating discounted chocolate while listening. Just trust me on this one.