Impacter’s Choice | Father’s Day Favorites

Written by Andrew Younker

Ya ya, we know Father’s Day was yesterday, but we at the Impact think Father’s Day should be Father’s week. Whether your dad has made a huge impact on your life or a little one, Father’s Day is all about celebrating your dad’s best characteristics. And what’s the best part about dads (besides their jokes)? Their music taste, of course!

Fill your Father’s week with some rocking dad tunes that take you back to some of your favorite memories together — or to 45 minutes ago when your pops drove the family to the lunch buffet at Pizza Hut while drumming to Bob Seger’s Silver Bullet Band on the steering wheel. It’s a day of celebration after all! So what are you waiting for? Go tell your dad, or any father figure, what he means to you and put this playlist on full blast. It’s the perfect way to show him how much you’ve learned from him